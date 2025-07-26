Red Raider Review

National analyst calls Texas Tech vs. Baylor Big 12’s hottest recruiting rivalry — here’s why

 Texas Tech and Baylor’s recruiting battle is heating up.

Thomas Gorski

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire addresses the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Texas Tech is heading into a pivotal season in a Big 12 that feels more wide open than ever. While the Red Raiders are focused on climbing the conference standings, they’re also fighting an equally important battle—off the field.

This isn’t about bowl games or rivalry trophies. It’s about recruiting.

What makes it even more interesting? It’s a direct showdown between two of the conference’s most overlooked programs in recent years.

Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech and Dave Aranda’s Baylor are going head-to-head for top prospects—and for long-term relevance. At least, that’s how one national analyst sees it.

Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman recently called this growing competition “the hottest recruiting rivalry in the Big 12.” He pointed to their shared geography, history, and NIL firepower as the driving forces behind this battle.

“The Bears and Red Raiders not only share a backyard loaded with talented recruits,” Spiegelman wrote. “Both are longtime Big 12 staples ready to compete for conference championships and College Football Playoff spots—backed by massive financial support.”

Both programs have stepped up their recruiting game, landing blue-chip talent that once might’ve gone to traditional powerhouses. Texas Tech has invested over $28 million into its roster this year, while Baylor has quietly built one of the conference’s most versatile classes.

The results are already showing. According to Spiegelman, Texas Tech and Baylor currently sit at Nos. 25 and 26 in the Rivals 2026 team rankings.

“The Red Raiders outbid Texas and Ohio State for five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo and edged out Baylor for top linebacker Chase Campbell and safety Donovan Webb,” Spiegelman noted. “But like their conference rivals, the Bears have had the resources to compete and win blue-chip recruiting battles.”

With Texas and Oklahoma out, Baylor and Texas Tech have a chance to reshape the Big 12’s future. But they know it won’t happen overnight — building a contender starts long before the first kickoff.

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a journalist currently covering the Charlotte Hornets for On SI and Red Raiders OnSI, with extensive experience in basketball, football, and golf coverage. He is pursuing a Master’s degree in Sports Media at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism after earning his Bachelor’s degree in Sports Communication from DePaul University. Tom’s professional experience includes roles with The Sporting News, 247 Sports, The award-winning DePaulia newspaper, and the Region Radio Sports Network. He has covered both college and high school athletics, providing a well-rounded perspective on sports at various levels.

