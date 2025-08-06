Pair of Red Raiders named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
After finishing inside the top 10 in team passing yards per game, the Texas Tech Red Raiders proved that they can still air it out. With quarterback Behren Morton returning for 2025 and a revamped offense under offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich, the expectations are there for the Red Raiders.
As the preseason award watch lists continue to roll out, two Texas Tech wide receivers received honors from the Biletnikoff Award Watch List: seniors Reggie Virgil and Caleb Douglas.
Last season, Douglas caught 60 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns, all career-high marks in his first season after transferring from Florida. While with the Gators, he had a combined 318 yards on 21 catches with three touchdowns, all surpassed by his 2024 output.
The former three-star wide receiver from Missouri City, Texas, developed a strong connection with Morton later in the season, recording at least 99 receiving yards in five of his final eight games, including a five-catch, 115-yard day against Arkansas in Texas Tech's Liberty Bowl loss.
With Josh Kelly out of the way, Douglas has the opportunity to lead the Red Raiders' receiving room after finishing second in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 2024. With his big-play mentality (30+ yard catch in six of 13 games last season), Douglas could be in line to pace the team in receiving yards.
Virgil was the second Texas Tech receiver to be named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, an earned recognition following a breakout junior season at Miami (OH). With the RedHawks, Virgil caught 41 passes for 816 yards — an absurd 19.9 yards-per-reception rate.
Much like Douglas, Virgil outproduced his career stats in a breakout campaign, having only caught two passes in his first two seasons. In 2024, he caught nine touchdowns, proving his efficency with his touches by scoring on over 21% of his receptions.
While he is thin for his frame (listed at 6'3" and 190 pounds), he has displayed good ball-tracking skills and deep speed. After finishing tied for 10th in the nation in average depth of target (18.6 yards) among receivers with at least 30 targets, Virgil could help open up the Red Raiders' offense in 2025.
Texas Tech was one of eight schools in the country to have multiple receivers recognized on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List and was the only Big 12 program to do so. Only one Red Raider has ever won the award: Michael Crabtree, the first player to do it twice (2007-08).