Pro Football Focus snubs Texas Tech, slaps Red Raiders with disrespectfully low preseason ranking
Expectations are high in Lubbock this season, with many Texas Tech fans setting their sights on a Big 12 Championship run. It’s the most buzz the Red Raiders have generated in years — but not everyone outside the program is buying in.
Pro Football Focus, for one, isn’t convinced.
They recently released its College Football Preseason Power Rankings, and Texas Tech landed at a surprising No. 53 overall. That’s behind the likes of Ohio, NC State, California, Tulane, and Marshall.
For a program that’s invested nearly $28 million into its roster through NIL efforts, seeing that kind of placement is hard to justify.
Landing outside the top 50 is a tough look — especially for a team many believed had a shot at cracking the top 25. No one’s claiming the Red Raiders are a playoff lock, but this ranking is raising eyebrows and might just be adding fuel to the fire.
According to PFF’s projections, Texas Tech faces the 68th-ranked strength of schedule.
The program is expected to finish with 7.36 wins and have a 79.11% chance of reaching a bowl game. Their odds to win the Big 12 stand at just 5.70%, while the chance to make the College Football Playoff is 8.59%, and national championship hopes hover at a slim 0.30%.
The skepticism is clear — but that doesn’t mean it’s well-placed.
Head coach Joey McGuire enters year four with momentum and the program returns starting quarterback Behren Morton, a deep and experienced defensive front, and one of the most aggressive NIL collectives in the country.
The infrastructure is there. Now it’s about turning potential into results.
The Big 12’s recent shakeup could work in the Red Raiders’ favor. With Texas and Oklahoma having joined the SEC last season, the path to the conference title feels more wide open than it has in years.
If the Red Raiders can take care of business and pick up key wins over Kansas State, Arizona State, or BYU, that No. 53 ranking could look outdated in a hurry.
So no — PFF isn’t sold on McGuire and the Red Raiders. But in West Texas, confidence hasn’t wavered.
And if the program wants to rewrite its story, it starts with showing up when it matters most.
