Texas fans call for bigger revenue cap after losing Top-10 recruit to Texas Tech

Jerred Johnson

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Tech has begun the process of upsetting the balance in college football. They have revamped their name, image, and likeness (NIL) program, have the backing of a billionaire, and are making legitimate revenue-sharing offers to elite top-10 recruiting talent. The best part is that it is all working in their favor. Head coach Joey McGuire landed the number one-rated transfer portal class this year, securing an astounding 21 players in total. He used that class to build a defense that is ranked in the top five nationally.

The success has not stopped at the transfer portal level. Tech has started snagging four star and five star recruits with a reckless abandon that has galvanized their fanbase. They made national news with the shocking commitment of top-10 talent Felix Ojo. Things like this have not been commonplace in Lubbock, and other schools are starting to take notice. Some are even complaining that it may not be fair that the playing field has leveled. One of those fan bases is fellow Lone Star State university, Texas.

The hunter has become the hunted, and Texas Longhorns fans and analysts are not happy about it. This is the new era of college football recruiting, and the Longhorns need to adjust, and I am quite certain they will. While the Red Raiders have made waves, Texas is still a college football blue blood. It has been fun watching Coach McGuire and his staff take on the villain role and upset all these big-time programs, and there does not appear to be an end or letup in sight.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire

