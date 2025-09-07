Texas Tech climbs to No. 21 in Week 3 AP Poll, ahead of blue bloods Michigan, Auburn
In the latest edition of the AP Poll, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are ranked as the No. 21 team in the country heading into Week 3 of the 2025-26 college football season. With a 60-point win and a 48-point win to open the season, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have been firing on all cylinders and delivering against lesser competition.
Texas Tech came into the season ranked 23rd, its highest preseason ranking in nearly two decades. After a Week 1 blowout against an FCS opponent, the Red Raiders dropped to No. 24, getting jumped by the Tennessee Volunteers after a big win against the Syracuse Orange.
This time, however, there was no denying Texas Tech's dominance on both sides of the ball. The Red Raiders did not concede a first down until the second quarter, taking a 21-0 lead halfway through the first quarter and entering halftime up 48-0 against an outmatched Kent State team.
With four 50-point games in their last five contests dating back to last season, the Red Raiders' offense has proven formidable. However, the defensive execution has been paramount. The defensive line, led by a top-flight class in the transfer portal, broke the game open with consistent pressure that made offensive production for Kent State hard to come by in the first half.
Texas Tech climbed the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 22), who were one spot ahead of them heading into Week 2, and a loss from the Michigan Wolverines was also favorable for the Red Raiders. Tech now ranks one place below the Utah Utes (No. 20), the team it will face in Week 4 to open Big 12 play.
The Red Raiders have a chance to continue their ascent up the AP Poll in Week 3 when they face an 0-2 Oregon State squad. Maalik Murphy has struggled to start the year, throwing three interceptions to five touchdowns, and the Beavers have conceded 70 points in two weeks.
Week 3's contest will kick off at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time).
