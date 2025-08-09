Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire thrilled about what he saw out of his running backs in first scrimmage of the season
Texas Tech football fans are fired up following head coach Joey McGuire's comments about the Red Raiders' offensive performance during Saturday's scrimmage. His insights highlighted a noticeable improvement in the ground game, which appears poised to become a dominant force this fall, promising a thrilling season ahead for supporters and players alike. Coach Joey McGuire has dubbed the running back room "The Committee", and today they stole the show.
If you said what is the biggest highlight on the offensive side of the ball, it's us being able to run the football"- Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire
All four of Tech's running backs showcased their skills, highlighting their versatility and power. McGuire's enthusiasm is contagious, and for good reason. Establishing a strong rushing attack could be a game-changer for the Red Raiders in the Big 12, where a balanced offense often dictates success. Each running back brings something unique, including explosive speed, physicality, and playmaking abilities, making them a tough challenge for opposing defenses.
This recent development could indicate a shift for Tech, which has been traditionally known for its air-raid passing attack. A strong run game enhances play-action and keeps defenses honest, ultimately improving the offense's ability to score points.
As camp progresses, monitor this group closely. If today's scrimmage is any indication, the Red Raiders are developing a backfield primed to dominate this fall.