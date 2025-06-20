Texas Tech floods All-Big 12 preseason team with a dozen standouts
The 2025 Texas Tech team is loaded with talent, powered by the nation's number one transfer portal class. The expectations for this year's team are high, and many analysts think Tech can compete for a Big 12 championship and even has a chance of making the College Football Playoff. Head coach Joey McGuire will field a roster of elite NFL talent in Lubbock this fall, and the Red Raiders look like they can beat any team on their schedule.
Renowned college football analyst Phil Steele is bullish on the Red Raider team, and his All-Big 12 preseason team reflects his feelings. The list features a dozen Tech players, including four on the first team. Projected NFL first-round pick EDGE David Bailey highlights the first team
With those 12 players, Tech is looking to make waves nationally and reestablish itself as a contender in college football. The strength of this year's Tech team is its defense, and six players from that side of the ball made the team. They are joined by five offensive players and one special-teams player. While the defense is undoubtedly the team's strength, Steele's list highlights the balance McGuire has at his disposal. With the Big 12 wide open and ripe for Tech to take over, exciting times in Lubbock could be ahead.
