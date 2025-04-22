Texas Tech Football joins elite company with latest NFF Honorees
Although the Texas Tech football program is obviously focused on stacking wins on fall Saturdays, the team is also focused on doing well in the classroom. On Tuesday, the official Twitter/X account for the Red Raiders announced that 11 members of the football program were named to the 2025 NFF Network Hampshire Honor Society.
Texas Tech was 1 of just 22 FBS school to have 10 or more honorees. The list includes:
- Tahj Brooks, RB
- Reese Burkhardt, K
- Davion Carter, OL
- Chief Collins, DB
- Gage Elder, LB
- Drew Hocutt, WR
- Jackson Knotts, LS
- Drae McCray, WR
- Joseph Plunk, DB
- Caleb Rodkey, OL
- Jacob Rodriguez, LB
In order to become a member, student-athletes must meet certain criteria based on academics and achievements on the football field.
From the NFF official website:
The 2025 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which comprises college football players from all divisions of the NCAA, NAIA and sprint football who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must meet one of the following criteria:
- Be a senior player graduating this spring/summer who completed his final year of playing eligibility in 2024; or
- Be a graduated player or grad transfer who has already earned a bachelor's degree and competed in the 2024 season (even if the player has remaining eligibility and may return to play next season).
And must have:
- Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale); and
- Been starters or contributors throughout the 2024 season.
