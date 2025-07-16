Texas Tech quarterback ranked higher than highly touted Ohio State signal caller
Texas Tech is going to rely heavily on its highly touted defense during the 2025-2026 season. With an entirely new look along the front line, bolstered by all-new transfer portal additions, the Red Raiders' defense will take much of the pressure off their offense. However, the offense will still need to be effective, efficient, and mitigate turnover issues for Tech to reach its preseason goals.
Much of those offensive keys will rest squarely on the shoulders of Tech's senior starting quarterback, Behren Morton. Morton looks to come to camp fully healed from a shoulder issue that nagged him much of last season. Through that injury, he still tossed over 4,000 yards, and expectations are higher heading into this year. The Athletic recently ranked all 136 quarterbacks in college football, and Morton placed 27th.
Morton was ranked higher than one notable quarterback, Ohio State's Julian Sayin. The Buckeyes' camp has been singing Sayin's praises all offseason, so Texas Tech should be pleased with their quarterback being placed higher on the list. While this list by no means guarantees anything, it shows that experts believe Tech has a capable quarterback. With that position solidified, an experienced run game, and a top-five defense, Tech should be able to make a push for the Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff spot.
