Texas Tech alum and current Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes elite list

The Texas Tech football program has made a concerted effort to include its alumni as a means of improving its team. It does not hurt when the central alum is one of the best to ever play the game, with many years, record-breaking performances, and trophies still ahead of him. Patrick Mahomes set Lubbock on fire while he was quarterbacking the Red Raiders football program. He had impressive statistics, an eye-catching highlight reel, and an infectious smile that endeared him to the fan base.

Once he became a Kansas City Chief none of that stopped. Mahomes has always been a fan favorite, and the highlight reel plays just got even crazier. He has been known as an improvisational genius, creating plays out of thin air, and possesses an unteachable ability to make throws from angles that appear borderline impossible. His skill has already yielded three Super Bowl wins and multiple NFL MVP awards. On a recent list of the top 25 players of the past 25 years, Mahomes finished second, behind only Tom Brady.

Mahomes finishing behind Tom Brady is acceptable, as Brady is widely considered "The Goat" with his seven Super Bowl rings. Mahomes is still young, though; he could push Brady for the goat status before his career is over. The Chiefs have been able to consistently rebuild on the fly to keep Mahomes surrounded with talent. As long as Mahomes keeps winning and performing at a high level, the Red Raiders football program has a powerful ambassador to help them grow their national relevance.

