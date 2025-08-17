Red Raider Review

Texas Tech's recruiting class ignited by Georgia native, 2026 QB Stephen Cannon

David Lewis

Benedictine junior LaDamion Guyton (right) and teammate Stephen Cannon (left). / Dennis Knight/Savannahnow.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Tech football is generating excitement this summer on the recruiting trail, highlighted by the commitment of 2026 quarterback Stephen Cannon. The 18-year-old from Savannah, Georgia, stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He is a three-star prospect from Benedictine Military School and is ranked as the 49th quarterback nationally. Cannon possesses a dynamic skill set, featuring a strong arm and quick decision-making abilities. His commitment in April has energized Red Raider fans, and the 2026 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the strongest in the Big 12.

Cannon's influence reaches beyond his own commitment. He played a crucial role in recruiting his Benedictine teammate, La'Damion Guyton, a five-star edge rusher in the 2027 class who pledged to Texas Tech on August 7. Guyton's exceptional speed and strength make him a game-changer, and together, they are creating something special in Lubbock. The duo plans to attend the Kent State game this fall to experience the electric atmosphere at Jones AT&T Stadium firsthand.

The excitement in Lubbock is undeniable, fueled by a top-tier NIL program and McGuire's relentless recruiting. "The buzz is real," said Cannon.

With standout stars like Cannon and Guyton leading the way, the Red Raiders are increasingly proving themselves as a premier destination for elite prospects, setting the stage for an exciting and promising future. Their commitment to excellence and development inspires confidence among recruits, fostering a strong team culture.

