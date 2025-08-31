'Worth every penny' — Texas Tech's transfers receive rave reviews after Week 1 win
Opening the season against an FCS opponent gave the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team and its new-look supporting cast the perfect runway to take off as the squad builds the camaraderie necessary to blaze through a competitive Big 12 schedule.
In their massive 67-7 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, which included two shortened eight-minute quarters in the second half following a weather delay, the much-anticipated Texas Tech transfer portal class came through on both sides of the ball.
The very first score of the game came from Reggie Virgil, the Miami (OH) transfer, who caught a nine-yard pass from Behren Morton. The former RedHawks wide receiver led the team in receptions and receiving yards on Saturday, totaling four catches for 56 yards and the one score.
Virgil's touchdown grab was the first of three first-quarter touchdown passes from Morton, who threw the other two to Terrance Carter Jr. The former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns tight end caught three passes for 42 yards and two scores while splitting snaps with Johncarlos Miller II.
Carter showcased his versatility by lining up both in-line and in the slot, finishing second on the team in receiving grade, according to PFF. He also stood out as a run-blocker, recording the highest grade on the team in Week 1.
Defensively, though, the transfer class made an immediate impact. Texas Tech recorded just two sacks, but they were split between the four high-profile transfers: David Bailey, Lee Hunter, Romello Height, and Kyler Gill-Howard.
While Bailey did not stand out in terms of his base production (two tackles, half a sack, and half of a tackle for a loss), he was consistently beating his man and forcing chaos in the backfield. He had five pressures on 17 passing-down snaps, including five hurries in just the first half, according to PFF's data.
"Worth every penny," said Brett Kollmann of All 32.
However, his running mate Height was equally impressive. The Georgia Tech transfer led the team in pass-rushing grade with an elite 91.8, equalling Bailey's five pressures and recording three quarterback hurries.
UTEP transfer Amier Boyd also had the only interception of the game. Though he struggled a bit in coverage after he entered the game as a co-starter on the outside opposite of Brice Pollock, he did pick off Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Christian Peters in the first quarter.
While there were still some growing pains — like Roy Alexander's fumble while taking on punt-return duties, a role he did not have while at Incarnate Word — the Red Raiders' season opener was littered with positive signs. With its highest expectations in nearly two decades, Texas Tech heads into Week 2 looking to carry its momentum.
