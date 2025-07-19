Several Big 12 five-star commits drop in latest Rivals rankings, fans cry foul
Texas Tech fans received a bit of disappointing news this week as Rivals downgraded offensive lineman Felix Ojo from a five-star to a four-star recruit. Ojo, a dominant force from Lake Ridge High School, committed to the Red Raiders in July and was considered one of the top players in the nation. While a star rating isn’t everything, it certainly impacts recruiting rankings and perceived program prestige.
This doesn’t necessarily signal a decline in Ojo’s potential. A four-star ranking still represents an elite player, and Texas Tech coaches remain incredibly high on his skill set and upside. Ojo’s size, strength, and athleticism are undeniable, and he’s expected to be a key piece in building a formidable offensive line for the future. The downgrade should serve as motivation for Ojo to continue refining his game and proving his worth on the field during his senior season.
However, fans claim a pattern is emerging that is raising eyebrows. Several highly-rated prospects have seen their rankings dip immediately after committing to programs in the Big 12. Notably, elite quarterbacks Ryder Lyons and Keisean Henderson both dropped from five-star status after committing to BYU and Houston, respectively. Both were firmly considered five-star recruits before their commitments. Big 12 fans, notably those from Tech, Houston, and BYU, have suggested that Rivals has some bias against the Big 12.
Although it seems unlikely that any recruiting site would drop a prospect for simply committing to a specific school, there's no question that fans believe a bias does exist. The good news is that none of it really matters. All of these recruits will eventually have the opportunity to prove themselves where it matters most — on the football field.
