Texas Tech point guard continues incredible offseason; makes German EuroBasket team

Jerred Johnson

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4)a. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Fresh off a successful FIBA Under-19 tournament campaign in which he led his Team Germany to a second-place finish, Texas Tech point guard Christian Anderson is at it again. He was recently named to Germany's EuroBasket squad, a team that will feature current NBA talent. Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland has to be ecstatic with the high-level reps his point guard has been getting during the offseason.

Playing basketball against high-level NBA talent will make a massive difference in Anderson's development and progression from a solid freshman year to a high-expectations sophomore season. His Texas Tech squad is expected to compete for the Big 12 championship and is routinely ranked in preseason top 10 lists and mentioned as a dark horse national championship contender.

Anderson's vision and floor general skills have improved immensely during the offseason. There were a handful of instances during the FIBA U19 Tournament where Anderson wowed analysts with his court vision and ability to slash to the hoop. He also demonstrated a practical ability to be a legitimate three-point threat. With his gained experience, Anderson could be a candidate for Big 12 Player of the Year. Either way, big things are expected in Lubbock next season, and Anderson will be driving the train.

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) shoots over Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.