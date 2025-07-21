Texas Tech point guard continues incredible offseason; makes German EuroBasket team
Fresh off a successful FIBA Under-19 tournament campaign in which he led his Team Germany to a second-place finish, Texas Tech point guard Christian Anderson is at it again. He was recently named to Germany's EuroBasket squad, a team that will feature current NBA talent. Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland has to be ecstatic with the high-level reps his point guard has been getting during the offseason.
Playing basketball against high-level NBA talent will make a massive difference in Anderson's development and progression from a solid freshman year to a high-expectations sophomore season. His Texas Tech squad is expected to compete for the Big 12 championship and is routinely ranked in preseason top 10 lists and mentioned as a dark horse national championship contender.
Anderson's vision and floor general skills have improved immensely during the offseason. There were a handful of instances during the FIBA U19 Tournament where Anderson wowed analysts with his court vision and ability to slash to the hoop. He also demonstrated a practical ability to be a legitimate three-point threat. With his gained experience, Anderson could be a candidate for Big 12 Player of the Year. Either way, big things are expected in Lubbock next season, and Anderson will be driving the train.
