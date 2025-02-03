Tashard Choice Sticking With Texas Longhorns Despite Dallas Cowboys Interest
Texas Longhorns fans took a collective deep breath last week when it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys were interviewing their top assistant and running backs coach Tashard Choice.
Fortunately for the Longhorns and their fans, they can now breath a little easier.
According to reports from Cowboys insider Nick Harris, Choice will remain in Austin under Steve Sarkisian, despite the NFL's interest.
Meanwhile, with Choice no longer an option, the Cowboys have hired Derrick Foster to the running back coach position.
Choice, 40, had hinted at his decision to stay with the Longhorns on Sunday night, tweeting a picture of his newborn daughter flashing a 'Hook'Em' sign with the quote, “Amya says Hook Em.”
Choice was also reportedly receiving interest from the Raiders and other NFL franchises.
has been the RB coach at Texas since 2022, where he's coached NFL Draft picks like Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks and Keilan Robinson. Texas running back Jaydon Blue entered the 2025 NFL Draft and will be just the latest Longhorns ball-carrier to have his name called on draft night.
Bijan Robinson was also the Doak Walker Award winner, a unanimous All-American, and earned his second first-team All-Big 12 honor with Choice.
Choice was also previously the running backs coach at Georgia Tech, where he coached current Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
However, Choice has also been recognized as one of the country's best recruiters. During his time in Austin, Choice has been the primary recruiter for Cedric Baxter, Ryan Wingo, Jerrick Gibson, Quintrevion Wisner, and Christian Clark over the last couple of years.
He also landed Rickey Stewart, Emaree Winston and James Simon in the 2025 cycle and has the Longhorns as a top contender for Javian Osborn, who sits as one of the most coveted running backs in the 2026 class.
