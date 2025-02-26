Longhorns Country

No. 15 Longhorns Squaring Off Against Incarnate Word: Live Updates

Texas will host the Cardinals for a midweek clash on Tuesday evening.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is a beautiful Tuesday night for baseball, and the No. 15 Texas Longhorns are in action as they prepare to host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-1). Both teams enter their clash red hot and are eager to keep their respective winning streaks alive.

The Cardinals, featuring one of the most productive lineups so far this season, have won four straight and are fresh off a sweep of Texas Southern. They are averaging over 12 runs per game and could easily give the Longhorns' pitching staff trouble if they're not careful.

As for the Longhorns, they come into this one riding a five-game winning streak and fresh off a sweep of Dartmouth over the weekend. Offensively they've shown an ability to put up runs in bunches, but the main storyline for their success so far has undoubtedly been their stellar pitching.

Kimble Schuessle
Texas Longhorns infielder Kimble Schuessler (10) steps up to bat during the game against Dartmouth at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Cardinals on Tuesday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, looking to win their sixth straight game.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Will Gasparino

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Easton Winfield

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

C - Rylan Galvan

P - Jason Flores

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 16 Texas Rides Pitching to Dartmouth Sweep

MORE: Longhorns Baseball Climbs Into D1Baseball's Top 15

MORE: Five Texas Longhorns Ranked Inside Top-100 Returning Players List

MORE: Texas Longhorns DT Bill Norton Confirms Departure for 2025

MORE: Texas Longhorns Closing in on New RB Coach

Published
Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

Home/Baseball