No. 15 Longhorns Squaring Off Against Incarnate Word: Live Updates
It is a beautiful Tuesday night for baseball, and the No. 15 Texas Longhorns are in action as they prepare to host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-1). Both teams enter their clash red hot and are eager to keep their respective winning streaks alive.
The Cardinals, featuring one of the most productive lineups so far this season, have won four straight and are fresh off a sweep of Texas Southern. They are averaging over 12 runs per game and could easily give the Longhorns' pitching staff trouble if they're not careful.
As for the Longhorns, they come into this one riding a five-game winning streak and fresh off a sweep of Dartmouth over the weekend. Offensively they've shown an ability to put up runs in bunches, but the main storyline for their success so far has undoubtedly been their stellar pitching.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Cardinals on Tuesday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, looking to win their sixth straight game.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
CF - Will Gasparino
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Easton Winfield
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
C - Rylan Galvan
P - Jason Flores
