Texas Baseball Loses Pitcher to Former Conference Foe

As the college sports landscape continues to evolve on a daily basis, the importance of the transfer portal only continues to grow. Now, more than maybe ever, teams know that their best shot at being a title contender is an aggressive approach in the portal.

On the flip side, though, comes the departure of players to the portal to seek new beginnings. The Texas Longhorns are no stranger to either side of the coin. And on Friday afternoon, they saw another player that had entered the portal following the season decide on a new home.

Left-handed pitcher Kade Bing, after spending two seasons with the Longhorns, will be taking his talents further south and joining the Houston Cougars in 2027.

What is Houston getting in Bing?

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bing made his way to Austin in 2025 and proved to be a reliable option both as a midweek starter and out of the bullpen when called upon. During his first season in burnt orange and white, he appeared in 12 games and started in 10 of them.

In those appearances he compiled a 3-0 record and 3.15 ERA, while racking up 23 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .216 average across 40 innings of work. His second season with the Longhorns, however, was not as eventful.

Across six appearances in 2026, Bing recorded a 1-1 record and 6.00 ERA. Only tossing nine innings across his outings, he held opponents to a .226 average but did allow six earned runs to score.

Now, he'll make his way to Houston and look to find that level of success that he had as sophomore and help the Cougars battle in a tough Big 12 conference.

As for what this means for the Longhorns, there is no denying that losing Bing is not an ideal outcome. Having experienced arms coming out of the bullpen is always helpful, as there is no such thing as too much depth.

Despite that, though, it is not a cause for panic. Not only do the Longhorns have talented arms returning next season but they also have an exciting crop of freshman arms set to make their way to campus and work with pitching coach Max Weiner.

Beyond that, Jim Schlossnagle and his staff have shown their ability to land impact arms out of the portal themselves. So, while losing Bing is unfortunate, don't be surprised if the Longhorns still boast an elite bullpen in 2027.

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