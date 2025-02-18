Texas Longhorns Baseball Cancels Game vs. Houston
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns baseball program will have to wait a few more days for the home debut of head coach Jim Schlossnagle at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
The team announced that Tuesday night's game against the Houston Cougars has officially been cancelled due to inclement weather in the Austin area. An announcement for a new game date will be revealed at a later time if it's decided that the contest will still be played at all.
After the start time had been pushed up to 5:30, the team then announced that there would be a weather delay, pushing the game back to 6 p.m. However, that announcement quickly proved to be meaningless.
Many games around the country are being impacted by weather. Texas' rivals to the east, the No. 1-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, announced that their Tuesday midweek game against McNeese has also been cancelled due to weather.
Texas' next chance to have its home debut will come during this weekend's series against Dartmouth.
The Longhorns have gotten out to a 2-1 start this season after wins over Ole Miss and Oklahoma State at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington. It's clear that the expectation in Austin is to contend for a National Championship this year.
"We're chasing the national championship, and that's what's on the line right now," junior shortstopJalin Flores said during the team's first practice. "We know there's a lot on our plate. Going into a new conference doesn't really mean anything because at the end of the day, we're all playing ball. So I think the more selfless we can be, the more comfortable we can be on the field as a unit. I think we're going to play tremendous baseball."
