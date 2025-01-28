LOOK: Texas Longhorns Begin Winter Conditioning
Now that most of the dust has settled after NFL Draft declarations, transfer portal signings, and early recruitment, Texas Longhorns football has officially returned for offseason training.
The program posted a sneak peak of the team beginning winter conditioning on the social media platforms 'X' and Instagram on Monday, featuring key returners such as EDGE Trey Moore, EDGE Colin Simmons, safety Michael Taaffe, and the star of the 2025 squad, quarterback Arch Manning.
Take a look:
Fans in the comments couldn't help but get excited in anticipation of what is predicted to be a generational season for the Longhorns with Manning at the helm, especially with his photo being the first one posted. His two starts in 2024 and handful of other appearances on the field were enough to begin the Manning era hype, as he threw for 939 yards and nine passing touchdowns, complete with four rushing scores as well.
Taaffe's decision to come back to the Forty Acres for a fifth year equally generated a surge of momentum. The Austin native became a symbol of Texas' culture on and off the field and was known for being one of the program's veteran leaders throughout the season, which he looks to continue into their 2025 campaign. He came second on the team in total tackles with 78 while tallying 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and 10 pass break-ups.
The return of Moore and Simmons will undeniably keep strength within the Longhorns secondary alive despite the loss of EDGE Barryn Sorrell, linebacker Alfred Collins, and linebacker David Gbenda.
Moore became a key starter for Texas toward the second half of the season, having at least one tackle for loss in six of the last eight games and at least one sack in five of them.
Simmons garnered Shawn Alexander Freshman of the Year accolades following a stellar first year with the Longhorns. He recorded 14 tackles for loss, led the team with nine sacks for a loss of 64 yards, and one interception.
Longhorn nation should be hyped about what is to come, and these pictures show just the beginning of a historical season in the making.
