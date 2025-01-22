Texas Longhorn QB Quinn Ewers Named to Davey O'Brien Postseason Great 8 List
Texas Longhorns junior quarterback Quinn Ewers is leaving his three-year tenure on the Forty Acres as one of the most influential players of the Steve Sarkisian era and best quarterbacks in program history.
Now before he departs for the 2025 NFL Draft this April, Ewers can add another accolade to his extended list. The Davey O'Brien Foundation named Ewers to the Davey O'Brien Postseason Great 8 on Wednesday, a list that recognizes the top quarterbacks in college football during the bowl season.
Ewers was specifically selected for his performance against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 as part of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. He ultimately led the Longhorns to a 39-31 double-overtime victory after throwing for 322 yards, completing 20-of-30 passes, alongside three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
His ability to step up in crucial moments was put on full display in overtime versus the Sun Devils, as he threw back-to-back touchdown passes. Ewers tied the game at 31-31 to send it into second overtime after he threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Matthew Golden on a 4th-and-13, a play that went viral as the "4th-and-13."
Not long after, Ewers connected with senior tight end Gunnar Helm for a 25-yard touchdown on Texas' first possession in double overtime, a play that would become the winning score after senior defensive back Andrew Mukuba caught an interception to end the matchup.
Although the Longhorns defense let go of a 24-8 lead by the end of the fourth quarter, Ewers was able to set up that lead with a season-high 54-yard pass to Golden in the first quarter that was sealed with a 23-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. for the Longhorns' first score of the game on their first possession.
Ewers would later run in for his second rushing touchdown of the season early in the fourth to put Texas up 24-8.
Ewers ended this season with 3,472 total passing yards while throwing a career-high of 31 touchdowns, landing No. 6 in the FBS in passing touchdowns, across the 14 games he started in. He will leave his career at Texas as the third quarterback with the most total passing touchdowns with 68 and passing yards with 9,128, as well as keeping a 27-game touchdown streak, the longest active streak by a FBS quarterback and second-longest in program history behind Colt McCoy's 29.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Jr. Lands With NFC Contender in New Mock Draft
MORE: Why Texas Longhorns Rank No. 1 in Way-Too-Early Top-25 Rankings; Expert Weighs In
MORE: Texas Longhorns 'Revenge Game' Set vs. National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Can Arch Manning Live Up To The Hype in 2025?