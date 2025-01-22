Texas Longhorns' Vic Schaefer Previews 'Ultra Talented' Tennessee
AUSTIN - Fresh off their biggest win over a top-10 opponent in program history, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns return to the Moody Center to take on a tough SEC opponent in No. 17 Tennessee. Two storied programs will play for the first time as SEC opponents and Vic Schaefer knows that his team will need to step up to the challenge that Tennessee brings.
The Volunteers are 3-3 and conference play, but those losses are by a combined four points. Most recently Kim Caldwell's team was upset by Vanderbilt, losing 71-70.
"We've got our work cut out for us, no question about it," Schaefer said. "I mean, I can't remember the last time I've gotten ready for a conference opponent who in conference only, is averaging almost 86 points a game. That is a prolific offensive team. They're going to play, you know, 10, 11 kids, they're going to challenge you. Substitution wise, with multiple and mass substitutions. And again, they're extremely talented. Just just really remind me of some of the old Tennessee teams and of years gone by that are just ultra athletic."
This Tennessee team is one that is going to stretch the court and respond well to defensive pressure, as they are not afraid to shoot three-pointers but are also ultra-efficient when driving to the basket. Against North Carolina Central, the Volunteers made an NCAA record 30 three-point shots.
Schaefer knows the offensive power that this Tennessee team brings to the court, but he also knows how strong his team's defense is. Texas has snagged 249 steals this season, which doesn't account for the total turnvovers the Longhorns force.
Despite the strong defense Schaefer's team plays, Tennessee isn't afraid to stretch the court. They'll set up three pointers only to take advantage of a slow switch and drive to the basket, creating a mass of scoring opportunities.
"I don't think we're going to go out and shut them down, hold them to 50 points," Schaefer said. "They're just too good, you know. But we've done a good job all year, for the most part, of taking away the three-point line with certain opponents. And you know, this team will be no different. We're gonna have to really be good out there. But then you gotta, you gotta also guard against the rest of it and so it's gonna challenge us, and we're gonna have to be really good, really solid."
Texas will see if it can match the challenge that Tennessee brings on Thursday, Jan. 23. The game was moved up an hour due to travel difficulties between South Carolina and LSU, giving Texas the 7 P.M. slot on ESPN. These two storied programs will face off on national television for the first time as conference opponents.
