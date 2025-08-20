Arch Manning Praises 'Baller' Quinn Ewers on Recent NFL Preseason Performance
Obviously, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has received plenty of tips from his uncles in Peyton and Eli, as well as grandfather Archie on the art of quarterbacking and how it's more than just play calling and throwing an oblong-shaped ball and has even received tips from Texas alumnus Matthew McConaughey on how to navigate fame and talk to the media.
But perhaps the biggest teacher he's had in quarterbacking, especially at the collegiate level is his predecessor, Quinn Ewers, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL draft.
And it seems that the supportive relationship between the two is still going strong even after Ewers' dearture from the Forty Acres into the sunny beaches of Miami.
Manning Admitted His 'Excitement' To Watch Ewers Play in the NFL
After spending a full season splitting time under center with Ewers, the young Manning should now be fully prepared to fulfill his full-time starting duties going forward, and in turn, Ewers isn't looking too bad himself in his new professional home.
Ewers made up for a dismal first preseason performance by throwing for a pair of touchdowns in his second game, including a late 17-play drive to take the lead with barely two minutes remaining, resulting in a 24-17 win for the team over the Detroit Lions, much to the delight of his former backup.
"Yeah, he balled, didn't he?" Manning said in a recent media appearance. "He's accurate and he makes plays, so I'm excited for him."
Even though Manning has faced his fair share of criticism for starting behind a seventh-round draft pick for most of last season, he and Ewers have kept their friendship tight, and according to Manning, still keep in touch.
"I learned so much from Quinn in my two years behind him," Manning said at SEC Media Days. "I think he handled it like a pro. It's definitely not easy having me as the backup with all the media. I'm forever grateful for him. I actually texted him the other week for advice on two-minute, what kind of plays he likes to start with."
Now with the starting quarterback duties all to himself, Manning will hope to receive the same props from Ewers after the Longhorns visit Ohio Stadium in Columbus to take on the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, a team that the Burnt Orange, as well, as Ewers, are all too familiar with.