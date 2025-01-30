Arch Manning Shares Why He Chose Texas Longhorns
Ahead of the 2025 season, Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning sat down with ESPN's Marty Smith, detailing why he came to Texas and other aspects of his career, including which family member he feels he resembles the most. He mainly stated that he wants to bring Texas back to the glory of winning the national championship.
Announcing an NIL Deal with RedBull, Manning donned the hat while talking about his carreer with Smith. In 2024, Manning started two games throwing for 939 yards, rushing for 108 yards and 13 total touchdowns. He started in place of Ewers when he was injured but returned to a backup role when Ewers recovered.
"I haven't really played much, so I guess (my college career) hasn't really started." Manning said. "But it's been fun, I've enjoyed it and I've learned a lot. I love my coaches and love my teammates, so I'm ready to get it rolling."
"The hardest part is that you get a little taste of what it's like and then you love it and then you go back to not playing."
From the day he committed to Texas, Manning made it clear that he wanted to come to Texas and play for head coach Steve Sarkisian. He also knows the history of Texas and how the program values excellence something he aligns with.
He has stuck by Texas, even when Ewers returned for his junior season. While many urged him to transfer, he stayed loyal to the Longhorns.
"I liked Coach Sark a lot from the jump and then most importantly, I wanted to go somewhere that hadn't been as good the past few years but was on the rise," Manning said. "I wanted to bring Texas back."
Manning has received several comparisons to his relatives, as he is in the third generation of one of the greatest family legacies in the history of football. His grandfather, Archie Manning and unlces Eli and Peyton are all NFL Hall of Fame quarterbacks.
While Peyton and Eli are not known for their athleticism, Archie is. Peyton has joked that their fathers' athleticism skipped a generation and went straight to Arch.
"I think (my game is most like) my grandfather," Manning said. "He could run around a little bit and make plays, use a little more of his athleticism. But I like to take bits and pieces from (my uncles). (From Peyton) I take his preparation, his accuracy, the way he leads other guys and gets the most out of his teammates. I really like how Eli, nothing phased him ... he stayed level headed, he would throw for 400 yards or 4 interceptions and you couldn't tell the difference, so I really respected that."
He said that he reaches out to his uncles for advice sometimes, but when he sent a text to Peyton about two-minute drills last spring, he received a 10 minute voice memo in return, while Eli will cut straight to the point.
Manning and Texas have some of the highest expectations of any team in the country, and now its his time to lead the Longhorns back to the national championship for the first time since 2009.
