Cam Newton Proposes Wild Dallas Cowboys Arch Manning Theory
Whether he likes it or not, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is going to be one of the faces of college football in 2025, and will likely be projected to be a top NFL Draft pick the following spring if he has the season that many are expecting.
And according to former Heisman winner Cam Newton, that is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys are hoping for.
During a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Newton proposed that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, who recently made a questionable head coaching hiring with Brian Schottenheimer, are secretly planning to tank their season, position themselves to pick Manning No. 1 overall in 2026, and then hire Nick Saban as their next head coach.
“I think they’re tanking for Arch. Make it make sense. Coach Schottenheimer has one-and-done written all over him,” Newton said on Thursday, per On3. “Ok, why do you want one and done? You get the first pick of the draft. Not only that, I’m going to go back into my godfather bag and say, Ok, Jerry Jones is a businessman, and he’s going to get into his Don Corleone mentality and he’s going to give him a deal he can’t refuse. Who? Nick Saban. Go get Nick Saban as your head coach and Arch Manning as your No. 1 pick.”
Newton has been known to be a bit outlandish in his takes from time to time. That said, it certainly seems like the kind of strategic move that could play to the Jones familiy's priorities of driving revenue into the franchise.
As for Manning, it is far too early to project him as the No. 1 pick at this point in his career.
He certainly has the tools, yes. But the rising red-shirt sophomore has only started two games in his career and has thrown less than 100 passes in his career.
Of course, that won't stop the hype train from reaching critical mass any time soon, and Newton's crazy theory certainly won't help either.
