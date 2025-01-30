Longhorns Country

Cam Newton Proposes Wild Dallas Cowboys Arch Manning Theory

Cam Newton believes Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have Arch Manning in their sights

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) and safety Caleb Downs (2) during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) and safety Caleb Downs (2) during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Whether he likes it or not, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is going to be one of the faces of college football in 2025, and will likely be projected to be a top NFL Draft pick the following spring if he has the season that many are expecting.

And according to former Heisman winner Cam Newton, that is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys are hoping for.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Newton proposed that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, who recently made a questionable head coaching hiring with Brian Schottenheimer, are secretly planning to tank their season, position themselves to pick Manning No. 1 overall in 2026, and then hire Nick Saban as their next head coach.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“I think they’re tanking for Arch. Make it make sense. Coach Schottenheimer has one-and-done written all over him,” Newton said on Thursday, per On3. “Ok, why do you want one and done? You get the first pick of the draft. Not only that, I’m going to go back into my godfather bag and say, Ok, Jerry Jones is a businessman, and he’s going to get into his Don Corleone mentality and he’s going to give him a deal he can’t refuse. Who? Nick Saban. Go get Nick Saban as your head coach and Arch Manning as your No. 1 pick.”

Newton has been known to be a bit outlandish in his takes from time to time. That said, it certainly seems like the kind of strategic move that could play to the Jones familiy's priorities of driving revenue into the franchise.

As for Manning, it is far too early to project him as the No. 1 pick at this point in his career.

He certainly has the tools, yes. But the rising red-shirt sophomore has only started two games in his career and has thrown less than 100 passes in his career.

Of course, that won't stop the hype train from reaching critical mass any time soon, and Newton's crazy theory certainly won't help either.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Receives Horrible NFL Comparison

MORE: Paul Finebaum: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Will Win First National Championship

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer Hero Kanu Commits to Texas Longhorns

MORE: Tre Johnson Previews Texas Longhorns 'Rivalry Game' vs. Ole Miss Rebels

MORE: Report: Texas Longhorns Hiring Oklahoma State Assistant Coach

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football