Report: Texas Longhorns DE Set to Undergo Surgery
After enduring a long 16-game season, the Texas Longhorns are taking this offseason to recover and repair themselves for another intense 2025 season.
Rising sophomore and defensive end Colton Vasek is the most recent Longhorn who is set to undergo surgery, as reported by 247Sports' Chip Brown. The procedure will fix a torn labrum, the layer of tissue that supports the ball-and-socket joints at the shoulder and hip.
Vasek suffered from shoulder and hip problems this season that limited his ability to shine like he did early on.
He made his debut in Texas' season opener against Colorado State and went on to record a sack against UTSA and Mississippi State, combined for a loss of 17 yards. He also tabbed seven total tackles and two tackles for loss across the 11 games he appeared in.
A four-star recruit out of Austin Westlake, Vasek could have a promising year following a successful surgery and recovery from what he has displayed so far. With senior EDGE Barryn Sorrell headed to the 2025 NFL Draft, it looks like Vasek and fellow Westlake graduate and EDGE Ethan Burke will be seeing extended time on the field for the Longhorns defense.
Former Texas offensive tackle and Arizona Cardinals rookie Christian Jones said last season that Vasek was like a "baby (Nick, Joey) Bosa."
"Baby Bosa, Vasek," Jones said of Vasek, per On3. "Body type. You can just see how in the future, the weight program could definitely beef him up. He already has the frame for it, so he’s just got to keep working."
