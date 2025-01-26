NFL Draft Expert Shares Pressing Questions About Quinn Ewers
When will Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers hear his name called in the NFL Draft?
That is the question everyone is seemingly asking following the Southlake, Texas, native's decision to enter the draft following his junior season. And while many are unsure about when Ewers will be selected, there is a narrative that his stock has dropped from where it was previously.
During a recent appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah gave his take on Ewers. Specifically, he shared some of the questions that he has about the former Longhorns quarterback as he begins the draft process.
“With Ewers, I watched him over the summer and was excited about him coming into the year. I felt like I was higher on him than a lot of people, ..."Jeremiah said. “Now he got hurt and one of the things I’ve got to try and figure out and get information on as we go through the Spring is how much of that impacted him. Because he didn’t play as well, he wasn’t as urgent and quick. …
"But then he had the oblique that bothered him, he had a high-ankle sprain. So how much did that impact him? He didn’t play as well as me and some others had hoped he would based off where he was last year.”
In each of his three seasons in Austin, Ewers missed time due to injuries. Just this past season, it was an oblique injury that cost him two games of his final season in Austin. Combine the injuries with the inconsistent play and it seems there are legitimate questions about Ewers that will need to be answered over the coming weeks.
Pro Football Focus's "NFL Draft Big Board" has Ewers ranked as the seventh-best available quarterback. This puts him behind the likes of Cam Ward (Miami), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Will Howard (Ohio State), and Riley Leonard (Notre Dame).
This is despite Ewers entering this past season being viewed as one of the top two signal-callers. Ewers and Georgia's Carson Beck were projected to be among the top two quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft. However, following this past season, things have changed.
Beck is no longer even a member of the draft class. Instead, he opted to return to school for his final year of eligibility and transfer to Miami. Meanwhile, Ewers has declared for the draft, yet his stock is uncertain.
Many experts stated that they thought Ewers should do the same as Beck. Put the NFL off for another year, and return for a senior season, although play it out elsewhere via the transfer portal.
Yet, even after falling just a game short of advancing the Longhorns to their first national championship game in over a decade. Ewers finished his final season in the burnt orange and white throwing for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
The three-day NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 24, 2025, and will run through Saturday, April 26th.
