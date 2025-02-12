Longhorns Country

Former Texas Longhorns DB Shuts Down Aaron Rodgers Rumors

A former Texas Longhorns defender spoke out with a strong take about the Aaron Rodgers rumors.

Evan Massey

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gestures towards the Miami Dolphins bench during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gestures towards the Miami Dolphins bench during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the ongoing Aaron Rodgers saga swirling and becoming a major storyline entering the NFL offseason, one former Texas Longhorns' star defender has come out with a strong take.

Rodgers has been heavily mentioned as a potential quarterback option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, as shared by Noah Strackbein of Steelers on SI, they were the favorite to end up landing him.

DeShon Elliott
Oct 28, 2017; Waco, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back DeShon Elliott (4) in action during the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. The Longhorns defeat the Bears 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite all the rumblings about the Steelers being a potential front-runner for Rodgers, DeShon Elliott is not having it. The former Texas standout did not hold back his thoughts on the matter.

“Leave his a** at the retirement home," Elliott said.

Take a look at the post:

Elliott, who was Pittsburgh's starting safety in 2024, clearly does not want anything to do with Rodgers being the quarterback of the Steelers.

At this point in time, Pittsburgh is in an interesting situation at the quarterback position. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents They could re-sign one of them, but they're not expected to bring both back.

It is going to be very interesting to see what the Steelers choose to do. Rodgers is an option, but with a current member of the team being so public about not wanting him, that could cause an issue.

Speaking of Elliott, the 27-year-old safety is coming off of a career-best season in 2024. He played in 15 games, racking up a career-high 108 tackles, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and six defended passes. He appears likely to be a big part of the 2025 defense too.

Only time will tell what Pittsburgh chooses to do. Rodgers could still be an option, but not every player on the roster would like that move.

This is a situation to keep a close eye on as the offseason gets underway.

