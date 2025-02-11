Steelers Favorites to Land Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to figure out their quarterback situation this offseason, and while Justin Fields remains their top choice, nothing is guaranteed. If Fields walks this spring, and the Steelers have to look elsewhere, they may find themselves with future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers.
At least that's what one Sports Book believes.
DraftKings currently has the Steelers are the odds-on favorites to land Rodgers following the news that the New York Jets plan to move on this offseason. Pittsburgh is currently listed at 2-1 odds, leading the pack with expectations they could move from one Super Bowl-winning quarterback to another this offseason.
Following the Steelers are the Las Vegas Raiders with 3-1 odds, followed by the Minnesota Vikings at +400, Tennessee Titans at +700 and Indianapolis Colts at +800. The Los Angeles Rams hold 10/1 odds.
There's been plenty of talk about the Steelers bringing in Rodgers this offseason. Some believe the move could open the door for a resurgence and set the stage for Rodgers to sail off into the sunset with a Brett Favre-like season to finish off his career.
Others don't see the likelihood of that happening. And with the Steelers having questions at wide receiver and a developing offensive line, the worries outgain the possibilities with a 41-year-old quarterback.
As for the Steelers, they remain on the Fields train. The team would like to keep their young QB for another season, making him the full-time starter in 2025. They obviously need Fields to feel the same way, but if options are limited, Pittsburgh may be his best opportunity.
If things go south with Fields, the door opens for Rodgers and any other quarterback. And we all know Mike Tomlin loves to look at veterans who can shine, and sign them when they're "old and cheap."
