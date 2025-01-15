Former Texas WR Johntay Cook II Parts Ways With Washington Huskies - REPORT
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II, once a highly-touted recruit in the 2023 class, left the team in November after less than two years with the team. Now, it seems he may be on his way out from another program.
According to a report from Scott Eklund of Dawgman247, Cook has now been dismissed from the Washington Huskies football program. Cook committed to Washington on Dec. 28, and just weeks later, his time in the Evergreen State appears to be at an end.
A former DeSoto High School star, Cook didn't have much of a chance to shine with the Longhorns. In his two seasons in Austin, he had just 16 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns, with that production split almost evenly across both seasons.
Granted, the Longhorns had no shortage of depth at wide receiver, with newcomers Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond and Silas Bolden all seeing more action than him this season.
"Some of that is natural," head coach Steve Sarkisian said after Cook's departure. "We really try to pride ourselves on being a heck of a developmental program. I think that we have some examples on our roster today of guys that maybe weren't front-line starters in year one or year two and then developed into really productive players. So I try not to fall prey to that (mindset), that that's just what is going to happen. But I understand it when it does happen if that makes sense."
After his departure, Cook found himself in the news regarding his former team on multiple occasions. Most notably, he responded to a post claiming Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers received millions to transfer to another school by saying "wasting yall money for real." He has since deleted that reply and attempted to clarify himself, but it's hard to forget comments like that.
Hopefully Cook is able to address whatever issues he may be having and can find his footing with a new team.
