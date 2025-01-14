Texas Longhorns Miss Out on USC OL Transfer Emmanuel Pregnon
While the deadline for entering the transfer portal passed on December 28th, those who are still in it still have plenty of time to find new homes. One of those players who has already announced his new school came Tuesday as USC interior offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon announced his commitment.
Pregnon, the redshirt senior by way of Denver, Colorado, will be making the switch from one Big Ten School to another, as he is set to join the Oregon Ducks. Pregnon picked the Ducks over the Texas Longhorns, and many other suitors.
247Sports viewed Pregnon as a four-star transfer and the No. 11 overall player in the portal.
This is the second time the Denver native has transferred, as he originally started his college career at Wyoming. Where, despite not playing in his first two seasons with the Cowboys, he'd go on to start his redshirt sophomore season at right guard.
That was before he to the Trojans ahead of his junior season, where in Southern California, he'd go on to start in 12 of his 13 appearances in 2023. He started all 13 games for the Trojans this past season at left guard.
He earned the selection to the All-Big Ten second team while earning a 71.0 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. PFF offensive grade ranks him 84th among all offensive guards, while he also ranks 340th in pass blocking and 94th in run blocking.
