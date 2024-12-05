Investigation of Texas Longhorns' Bottle Throwing Incident Comes to Conclusion
AUSTIN - The first time Texas and Georgia played this season, the game was full of drama, including a delay where fans threw water bottles onto the field after a Jahdae Barron interception was called back for defensive pass interference.
After the water bottles caused a delay, Texas athletics was fined $250,000 by the SEC and the league threatened to revoke alcohol sales privileges. Just days before Texas and Georgia will meet again, this time for the SEC Championship, ESPN reported that Texas announced it will not be punishing any fans for throwing water bottles.
After the incident, students received an email from University of Texas President Jay Hartzell and athletic director Chris Del Conte stating how the fans who threw water bottles embarrassed the university and would be punished by having their Big Ticket - student sports pass - revoked.
"The University of Texas will use all means available to identify those who threw debris on the field and revoke those students’ ticket privileges to all athletic events for the remainder of this academic year," Hartzell said in an email to the student body. "While such a review is required under the penalties imposed by the SEC, we agree with that approach because it is the right thing to do. We have zero tolerance for behavior that is completely at odds with our University’s commitment to conduct ourselves as a community of responsible leaders."
But according to ESPN, Del Conte and the University of Texas released a statement stating that they had used all means necessary, but were unable to find any fans guilty.
Now, just in time for Texas' rematch with Georgia, Del Conte put out this statement:
"Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to identify the individuals at issue," Del Conte said in the statement. "We will take action if new identifying information comes to light... We take full accountability for the actions of our fans and reiterate our apology to the University of Georgia and the SEC."
Though this Saturday, Texas is once again the home team, the game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, just 70 miles from the University of Georgia campus, making it potentially feel like a true road game for the Longhorns.
The SEC Championship game will kick off at 3 pm CT on ABC with Texas in its road "icy whites" and Georgia in its home red jerseys.
