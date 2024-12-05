'We're Going to Be Ready': Georgia Preparing For Quinn Ewers & Arch Manning Duo
Texas fans understand the threat that the Longhorns quarterback room presents with the duo of starter Quinn Ewers and second-string Arch Manning. Against A&M last weekend, the two proved just how interchangeable they are, with Ewers setting up the Longhorns on a 4th-and-2 turned touchdown thanks to a 15-yard rush by Manning for their first of the night.
And Georgia redshirt senior defensive back Dan Jackson said he and his team are preparing to see both on Saturday.
“I think first and foremost, they come from a great program,” Jackson said Monday. “They’re both really smart guys. Nobody’s the exact same. We’re definitely going to be watching a lot of film this week like we have in the past. We’re just going to be ready for both of them. They’re both great athletes.”
When asked whether or not the Bulldogs are training to see an enhanced run game with Manning, Jackson said they are still preparing for anything and everything.
“Right now, based off of what we’ve seen, you could say that,” Jackson said. “Both of them, like I said, are great athletes. We’ll be ready for both of them.”
While Texas was outplayed 30-15 by Georgia in their first meeting back in October, things have changed for the better offensively for the Longhorns. Ewers saw a 58.1% pass completion percentage the first time around, but has averaged a 66.2% pass completion alongside 13 touchdowns across his last five starts since then.
On the other hand, Manning has proven to be a mobile quarterback in the seven total games he's played this season, including two starts while Ewers was out due to injury. His longest rush came during week two against UTSA for 67 yards, and he is currently tied for second in the program for most rushing touchdowns with four.
Being able to have both at his disposal has been beneficial to head coach Steve Sarkisian in terms of reorganizing his strategy against an opponent that has already seen some of his playcalling in action.
"We haven't fully opened our playbook because, you know, as a staff, we sit around and we think about our roster, and we think about our team, and we think about what we're good at we think about where we can improve," Sarkisian said during Monday's media availability. "We're going to run stuff Saturday that we haven't run all year because of who we are as a team now, and [we're] finding new ways to try to move the football and create issues for our opponents."
The Longhorns and the Bulldogs will meet once again in Atlanta, Georgia for the SEC Championship game this Saturday and will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. Texas hopes to bring home the conference title in its first year at the hands of both Ewers and Manning.
