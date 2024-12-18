Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Family Comparison For Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning
With Arch Manning set to take over as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback next season, the freshman will at last have a chance to establish himself outside of his family legacy.
Of course, Manning is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, all of whom enjoyed outstanding NFL careers. As part of what's essentially football's royal family, Arch has already attracted significant hype from football fans nationwide, despite only seeing action as a backup to this point.
That begs the question, which of his family members does he most resemble on the field? According to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, the answer isn't either one of his uncles, but rather his grandfather.
“I know everybody wants to compare him to his uncles, but he’s probably more like his grandfather,” Herbstreit said on Pardon My Take. “He’s much bigger and stronger. Look at this guy. You know, it’s one thing, you look at him on TV, then you go to the pregame, and you look at these guys in person. Some of these guys just look so different than what your perception of them is.
“And Arch is one of those guys. I mean, his legs, I don’t know if he lives under a squat rack. That dude is put together. He’s not just tall and slippery, he’s quick. He is a powerful dude who can spin it.”
Arch is certainly a better runner than either of his uncles. The freshman ran for 100 yards this season in a backup role, whereas Peyton and Eli rushed for -181 and -135 yards respectively throughout the entire collegiate careers. Most of those negative yards came from sacks, but still, neither of them are known for their mobility.
Despite all these comparisons, it's important to remember that Arch is his own unique player, and he'll show what he can do as a full-time starter very soon.
“You talk about an excitement of where you want to see Texas next year with Arch having an entire offseason to build his game, but he’s nothing like Peyton, he’s nothing like Eli, he’s really nothing like his grandfather, who was a really athletic guy,” Herbstreit said. “He’s his own guy, and he’s got the size that they all have, but his strength and his athletic ability. Who knows what Sark will do in the offseason to build the offense around him, and who knows if Arch will get an opportunity here in these next potential four games.”
