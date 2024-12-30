Longhorns In The NFL: Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Keeps Impressing
While the Texas Longhorns prepare for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Arizona State in the College Football Playoffs, many former Longhorns balled out in their NFL jerseys during the week 17 slate of the NFL season.
With only one week left of NFL regular season action after this, here are the top former Longhorn performers in the NFL this week.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs:
Although the NFL Draft was in the Spring, it might as well be a Christmas miracle that a speedy wide receiver found his way to the Chiefs to play with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's offensive play calling.
Worthy has continued to grow in his role, on Christmas against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Worthy had the highest reception mark of his NFL career (eight) on 79 receiving yards. He also scored his ninth touchdown of the season off a seven-yard screen pass. Worthy is ranked second in the league in rookie touchdowns, only trailing Jacksonville's Brain Thomas Jr. who has ten.
The Chiefs continue their dominance, winning a league-best 15 after beating the Steelers 29-10.
K Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens:
Amidst a struggling year for the veteran, Tucker knocked down a 51-yarder in the first quarter to give the Ravens a 10-0 lead against the Houston Texans. Tucker also knocked down all four of his extra pointers but it did not matter much as Tucker ended up outscoring the Houston Texans himself.
The Ravens won 31-2 and move to 11-5.
K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers:
Dicker once again showed his excellence, knocking all four field goals against the New England Patriots. Dicker first hit a 27-yarder and a 38-yarder in the second, and then he helped ice the game with a 41-yarder and a 35-yarder in the second half. Dicker also hit all four of his extra-pointers, making his point tally 16, his largest of the season.
The Chargers knocked out the Patriots 40-7 and clinched a playoff berth with a 10-6 record.
S Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos:
Although the Broncos couldn't clinch a playoff berth like the Chargers, Jones had himself a night, grabbing a season-high 13 tackles (nine solo) in the 30-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jones led the team in tackles and this is his second consecutive week where he has done so. The Broncos will play the Chiefs without many of their starters next week to determine if they will make the playoffs or not.
S P.J. Locke, Denver Broncos:
Locke also was heavily involved per usual for the Broncos' defense, getting nine tackles (six solo) himself in the loss. This is the second-highest mark for him this season in tackles.
DE Joseph Ossai, Cincinnati Bengals:
Ossai had himself a night as the Bengals continued their wishful playoff hopes. He had a season-high in tackles with eight (five solo), and also grabbed half a sack, making it 4.5 total sacks on the season now.
Ossai was also able to force a fumble for the second game in a row and got his third career pass deflection. Ossai was everywhere for the Bengals in their clutch win and hopefully when the play the Pittsburgh Steelers next week, he can keep up the production and help secure a playoff spot.
RB D'Onta Foreman, Cleveland Browns:
Due to injuries, Foreman saw the field as an RB1 for the first time since September. Unfortunately, Foreman couldn't take much advantage of the struggling Browns offense, only gaining 49 yards on 13 carries and having his longest run being only seven yards.
The Browns once again couldn't even crack double digits and points and fell to the Miami Dolphins 20-3 to move to 3-13.
LB Jordan Hicks, Cleveland Browns:
Hicks had a relatively quiet day for his standards, only grabbing seven tackles (two solo) in the loss to Miami.
Hicks is now ranked second on the Browns for tackles made at 78, trailing only safety Grant Delpit who has 107.
RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons:
The public has gotten pretty used to Robinson having these kinds of stat lines, but it shouldn't take away the fact of how impressive he has been in the NFL so far.
On 17 carries, Bijan rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, both being one-yard gains in the first half to put the Falcons up.
This was the lowest amount of carries Robinson has had in five games as well as a season-low in receiving yards (eight). But despite this, Robinson still made a huge impact for the Falcons, but they still couldn't hold on in classic Atlanta fashion, losing in overtime 30-24 to the Washington Commanders and putting their playoff hopes in massive peril.
Atlanta is 8-8 and will need to beat the Carolina Panthers while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would need to lose to the New Orleans Saints in order for the Falcons to win the NFC South and make the playoffs as the fourth seed.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Michael Taaffe Reflects On Journey From Walk-On to Texas Longhorns All-American
MORE: Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue Addresses NFL Future
MORE: Arch Manning Makes Definitive Statement on Texas Longhorns Future
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns LB Carted Off in NFL Week 17
MORE: Arch Manning Responds to Sam Leavitt's Comments on Quinn Ewers