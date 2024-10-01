Xavier Worthy Set for Increased Role With Kansas City Chiefs?
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy is suddenly the top option at wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs four games into his rookie season.
Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is reportedly "feared" to have a suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kansas City is already without Marquise "Hollywood" Brown for the rest of the regular season due to a shoulder injury, which leaves Worthy at the top of the depth chart.
When meeting with the media Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn't openly admit that Worthy would be due for more touches, but with all of the injuries, Patrick Mahomes may not have much of a choice but to utilize Worthy as his No. 1 receiver alongside star tight end Travis Kelce.
"We’ll see how he does," Reid said of Worthy "… He doesn’t have to be the only one. We’ve got a good group of guys there that we can utilize. We normally spread the ball around, and that’s what we’ll continue to strive to do.”
Through the first four contests of his NFL career, Worthy has yet to receive more than five targets in a game, but that will likely change soon by default. He's tallied nine catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns during that span while adding five carries for 39 yards and another score.
Against the Chargers, he finished with a career-high 74 receiving yards, most of which came on a 54-yard touchdown.
The Chiefs have other, more experienced receivers on the roster like JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman along with Justin Watson, but Kansas City didn't take Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in April's draft for nothing.
Worthy will get his first chance at showing he's capable of WR1-level reps when the Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 5.