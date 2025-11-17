One Texas Transfer Showcases Power of Depth Within Women's Basketball Roster
Texas Longhorns women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer has emphasized the significance of the depth that exists within his 2025 roster, and it was on full display on Sunday at the Moody Center.
The Longhorns took down the Texas Southern Tigers with a final score of 111-45, and six players recorded points in the double digits in the blowout victory.
Among these players is senior forward Teya Sidberry, who came off the bench and changed the energy on the floor for Texas.
Sidberry’s impact
Sidberry spent her first year of college with the Utah Utes and the following two with the Boston College Eagles, making this season her first on the Forty Acres.
It’s safe to say Schaefer has been proud of her performances so far and is eager to see how she can contribute to this team’s success as the season progresses.
“We have some different combinations off the bench that can be very effective,” he said. “Teya is a great example of that today, six out of six off the bench, two for two from three, and this is the vision that I had when we recruited her.”
Sidberry added 18 points to Texas’ total on Sunday, and as Schaefer mentioned, she didn’t miss a shot throughout the duration of the matchup. While some Longhorns fans might be surprised by the extent of her impact on the court against the Tigers, her head coach already believed in the senior’s ability to score.
“The kid is the all-time leading scorer in the history of Utah high school basketball,” Schaefer said. “I keep saying that. I want to see that kid. I don’t know what transpired in the last three years, but I know this kid can really be special, and she’s a special kid. She’s a great young lady, but I need her to be a monster on the floor too because it just changes our team.”
Sidberry logged six, two, and 10 points in her first three games with the Longhorns, respectively, so her increased impact against Texas Southern could help serve as a breakout game for her. When asked about whether fans can expect to see her in a more prominent role in the future, Schaefer responded affirmatively.
“Yeah, 100%,” Schaefer said. “She plays so hard. I told her tonight in a timeout. She’s this close to doing what we want to do defensively, but she’s that close because she’s playing really hard on that end. She knows that’s really important. But the offensive piece, I have just as much confidence in her as anybody on my team from an offensive perspective.”
He also mentioned that Sidberry is dealing with Plantar Fasciitis, which is heel pain caused by irritation of a band of tissue that connects one’s heel and toes. That being said, she seems to be playing through the injury as she works towards being fully healthy.
Texas will host the James Madison Dukes on Wednesday evening, and next week, they will head to Los Angeles to battle the No. 3 UCLA Bruins.
Sidberry could be a difference maker in these matchups, and she looks to use these early games to help settle in with the Longhorns and establish herself as a key playmaker within the program.