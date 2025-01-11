Ohio State's Jack Sawyer Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers' Reaction to Strip-Sack
For the second straight year, the Texas Longhorns fell agonizingly short of advancing to their first national championship in over a decade as they lost 28-14 to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
Just a year after the Longhorns' bid to play Michigan in the national title came down to a 13-yard pass to the endzone on fourth down. They came within a yard of potentially forcing overtime this season before a seven-yard loss on a second-and-goal by Quintrevion Wisner preceded disaster as Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer stripped and recovered the Quinn Ewers fumble for an 83-yard touchdown.
It was a dream ending for the Buckeyes' senior captain. But a nightmare for his former roommate and now-turned-Longhorns starting quarterback, Ewers. Yet, even moments after seeing his season ended by his old roommate, Ewers remained humble, yet comical in defeat.
During his post-game interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe Sawyer revealed Ewers's reaction to the player when the two former teammates embraced.
"He said 'screw you' and started laughing, ..." Sawyer said. "That's my boy."
The two roomed together during Ewers's sole season in Columbus. Both were highly-touted five-star recruits coming out of high school. Yet, their time together only lasted a year before Ewers returned to the state of Texas to play for the Longhorns.
Sawyer finished Friday's game with three tackles, one for a loss, and a sack, in addition to his strip-sack and fumble recovery, that capped off a Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP performance.
Ewers, meanwhile, completed 23 of his 39 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, the junior signal-caller - who denied any thought of going into the transfer portal and holding off on entering the NFL Draft for another year pre-game - will be remembered for his late fumble.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Quinn Ewers Reveals NFL Draft Decision Before Cotton Bowl
MORE: Notre Dame Star Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns
MORE: Report: Texas Longhorns Hosting Elite Big Ten Transfer for Visit
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown Narrates Texas vs. Ohio State Hype Video
MORE: Texas Longhorns OC Kyle Flood Impressed With Tre Wisner's Rise to Starting RB