Which 2025 Texas Longhorns Signees Will Have Biggest Impact Next Season?
The one perk of recruiting at the level the Texas Longhorns have under head coach Steve Sarkisian so far. They will never solely depend on true freshmen to come in and play at a high level right away.
However, if there was going to be a class that the Longhorns lean on more early, then it could be the one they just signed. Texas's No. 1 ranked 2025 recruiting class features several players who could find themselves on the field in a meaningful way in Week 1 versus Ohio State.
And while there is still a long way to go until fall camp even kicks off. We have named four freshman Longhorns could hit the ground running this season. Yet, we realize this list could very well grow once spring practice rolls around.
Justus Terry
After losing three of their four starting defensive linemen and several other contributors, the front line of Texas's defense has some question marks heading into the spring. This could make the recruiting win over Georgia for the signature of now former five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry all the more important.
While the Longhorns did bolster their defensive line with the additions of Travis Shaw (North Carolina) and Cole Brevard (Purdue) via the transfer portal. The freshman from Manchester, Georgia, will still get his chance to make an impact early on in his career on the Forty Acres.
If Terry does see the field with meaningful snaps this coming fall, then there seems to be little doubt that he will be among the most impactful freshmen for Texas.
Kaliq Lockett
Much for the same reasons we mentioned Terry. The former five-star receiver, who 247Sports' ranked as the second-best player at the position in this past class, Lockett will have every opportunity to step into a major role right away.
After losing top receivers, Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond to the NFL Draft along with Silas Bolden, the Longhorns have yet to bring in a receiver through the transfer portal. This seems to indicate they may be content giving their underclassmen a chance to step into larger roles this season.
As we noted in our "way-too-early" offensive depth chart projections, Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore both look set to be starters. At the same time, Lockett could step in as the third receiver for the Longhorns.
Jaime Ffrench
The Texas receiver class is somewhat of an embarrassment of riches. This may be part of the reason why the Longhorns have yet to bring in a transfer from the portal. Ffrench was a highly touted recruit in his own right, being rated as a four-star by 247Sports, and No. 9 best receiver in the class.
Much like Lockett, with the snaps Texas lost in Golden, Bond, and Bolden, it may not take long for him to see meaningful snaps.
Jonah Williams
No, this doesn't take in account that he will be playing this spring for Texas baseball. Although, it certainly doesn't hurt his case for being among the most impactful freshman. Yet, when taking that into account, and the fact that the Galveston, Texas, native won't get as much time on the practice field in the spring as his other teammates, his ability to play early will be even more impressive.
Texas does return second-team All-American safety Michael Taaffe. But will have to replace Andrew Mukuba. We aren't saying that Williams will come in and start right away. He will be competing with the likes of Jelani McDonald, Derek Williams Jr., and Xavier Filsaime for the spot.
Yet, he may not even have to start in order to make an impact. Look for the Longhorns to move Williams around in the secondary as they try to find a role for him early.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Dominate Latest Mock Draft
MORE: Chris Del Conte Announces Change to Texas Longhorns 2025 Football Schedule
MORE: Texas Longhorns New QB 'Beyond Blessed' With Commitment
MORE: Two Texas Longhorns Named to PFF All-Transfer Portal Roster
MORE: Texas AD Chris Del Conte on SMU Rumors: '1000 Percent False'