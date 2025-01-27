Longhorns Country

2026 Prospects Share Reactions to Texas Longhorns Junior Day Visits

Out of 30 recruits that visited the Forty Acres on Saturday, many of them shared the same insights on what they enjoyed most about their time on campus.

Emma Hutchinson

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Forty Acres hosted another successful recruiting campaign on Saturday as prospects from the classes of 2026 and 2027 raved about their experience at Texas' Junior Day.

The Longhorns hosted both returning visitors and newcomers, and On3 reporter Steve Wiltfong tabbed each of their reactions.

For 2026 safety Chace Calicut out of North Shore (Houston, TX), one of the most recent prospects of interest, the visit only secured his feelings about Texas being a top priority.

“I loved the visit,” Calicut told Wiltfong. “Really felt like home. I think Coach BG (Blake Gideon) is a very good and respected coach that I would play for. Texas is most definitely leading the race.”

Alongside Calicut, running back Javian Osborne, the No. 5 running back in the 2026 class, has Texas heavily on his radar as he made his second visit to campus. He noted the offensive schemes that head coach Steve Sarkisian runs as one thing that stood out to him, among other factors.

"Another good visit," Osborne said. “Something that intrigued me was the continuity of the program. It seem as if everyone is more together and I love that."

A crucial element that stood out to the crowd of young talent was Texas' back-to-back College Football Playoff runs, something they undoubtedly want to be a part of during their collegiate careers.

2026 wide receiver Jalen Lott from Panther Creek in Lucas, Texas could help with that if he decides to commit to the Longhorns.

“The vibe was great,” Lott said. “Lots of the top talent in the country was there. Texas is putting together a championship caliber team that can compete for National Championships every year.”

Aside from the fresh faces, Texas' first class of 2026 commit and quarterback Dia Bell made his return to Austin and said he's eager to see where the program goes from here.

“There was a buzz around the program today,” Bell said. “A lot of excitement and energy. I’m excited to keep adding to the overall talent and direction of the program with this '26 class.”

Emma Hutchinson
