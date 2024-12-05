Steve Sarkisian Updates Injury Status of Longhorns OT Kelvin Banks
The Texas Longhorns suffered a big scare on Saturday night when star left tackle Kelvin Banks went down with an ankle injury early on in their matchup vs. the Texas A&M Aggies.
After being tended to by medical staff, Banks eventually emerged from the locker room in street clothes with a walking boot on his ankle, causing speculation as to his status for the SEC Championship Game this Saturday vs. the Georgia Bulldogs.
On Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the status of Banks, noting that "He's practiced" this week, indicating that his rehab is progressing.
Banks was also listed on the Wednesday injury report as questionable, which given the nature of his injury, is more encouraging than discouraging.
In replacement of Banks during their matchup in College Station, the Longhorns deployed redshirt freshman Trevor Goosby, with the Melissa (TX) native performing extremely well, given the circumstances.
As such, it would be logical to assume that Goosby would once again take Banks' place should he be unable to go on Saturday - something the Longhorns would be confident in.
“I thought he showed great poise and composure,” Sarkisian said. “The moment didn’t seem too big for him. I thought he played a physical brand of football, and I think it’s definitely something that he can build upon for his future.”
On the other side of the field, Georgia is also dealing with some key injuries, most notably to running back Trevor Etienne and defensive lineman Christen Miller.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart revealed their status to the media as well on Thursday.
"They've been taking part in some parts of practice, taking reps," Smart said. "Hopefully, those guys are able to do something. They're both listed as questionable right now.
Last time out against the Horns, Etienne was a major piece of the Georgia upset, rushing 19 times for 87 yards and three scores in the Bulldogs' 30-15 win.
The Longhorns and Bulldogs will kick off in Atlanta at 3 pm CT.
