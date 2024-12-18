Two Texas Longhorns Projected in 2025 NFL Mock Draft First Round
CBS Sports released an updated version of its 2025 NFL Mock Draft, and two Texas Longhorns made the projected first round.
Columnist Ryan Wilson believes Miami quarterback Cam Ward will be the first overall pick, landed by the New York Giants. The first Texas player to make the list is offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Despite being a junior, Banks is expected to declare for the draft next year.
Banks would be joining former Longhorn T'Vondre Sweat, who was drafted by the Titans in 2024 and recently made headlines for a play against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Kelvin Banks Jr. was my OT1 over the summer and nothing's changed," Wilson wrote. "He's athletic, has good feet, plays with balance and power, and uses his hands well. He's better in pass pro than the run right now, but it's close -- and he's only going to get better."
No other Longhorns are expected to have their names called out until pick 27. Wilson predicted senior cornerback Jahdae Barron would be selected by the Green Bay Packers as one of the final picks of the first round. Barron and Banks were both named FWAA All-Americans following the end of the 2024 regular season.
"This may sound rich but, at times, Jahdae Barron flashes in a way that reminds me of Brian Branch; he's one of the smartest players on the field, he's always around the ball, and if you need a play, he consistently shows up," Wilson wrote. "He can line up in the box, in the slot or outside, is an effective blitzer off the edge, and is an asset in the run game."
The 2025 NFL Draft will be the 90th edition of the event. The draft will take place from April 26 to 27 in Washington, D.C., as selected by the Packers in 2023.
