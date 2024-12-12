Texas Left Tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Receives SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy
If Texas junior offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. has not already solidified himself as a promising first-round NFL Draft prospect, his latest achievement will undoubtedly seal the deal.
The left tackle received the Southeastern Conference's Jacobs Blocking Trophy on Wednesday, as announced by Texas Athletics. The award is given annually to the most outstanding blocker in the league according to the conference's head coaches. Banks will officially become the first Longhorn in history to take home the trophy.
This honor comes to Banks after he recently tabbed first-team All-SEC accolades on offense alongside being a finalist for the 2024 Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award.
Banks has been a crucial asset for the program as a three-year starter, starting in 39 consecutive games at the left tackle position before suffering an ankle injury against Texas A&M on Nov. 30.
Prior to his two absences against the Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game, Banks helped guide an offensive line that recently gathered attention as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best offensive line unit. He also garnered various individual weekly honors, such as two SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week recognitions and the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week.
Banks' overall efforts have helped the Texas offense to a No. 13 ranking in college football in passing offense, with 281 yards per game, No. 16 in pass completion percentage with 66.3%, and No. 18 in total offense with 445.4 yards per game. The offensive line has also paved the way for the Longhorns to be able to rush for over 100 yards in 10 out of 12 games they've played so far this season.
Against Texas A&M, before Banks went down, he allowed the Texas offense to score a touchdown on the second drive of the game for 10 plays and 93 yards. He similarly allowed for a big play in the team's previous matchup against Kentucky the week prior, helping clear the way for another touchdown drive for 86 yards on 15 plays that consisted of only rushing attempts.
The current status of Banks' injury is unclear but might be serious, as he was seen having limited participation during pregame warmups in the SEC Championship and wore a brace on his left ankle.
As the program heads to its second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance, Banks might have to miss out on the journey to the national title that he helped start three years ago.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Pete Kwiatkowski Named Finalist for Broyles Award
MORE: Texas Longhorns Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Very Pleased With Justus Terry & Other Texas Longhorns DL Signings
MORE: SEC Championship Recap & Texas Longhorns College Football Playoff Preview With Will Cain