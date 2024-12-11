Texas Longhorns' Pete Kwiatkowski Named Finalist for Broyles Award
While the Texas Longhorns prepare for a battle in the College Football Playoffs against the Clemson Tigers on Dec. 21, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski was honored on Wednesday as a finalist for the 2024 Broyles Award, a yearly award that highlights that top assistant coach in the country.
The Longhorns' defense has been very successful this season. Under Kwiatkowski, they are first in the nation in turnovers gained (28) and passing yards allowed (143.1 yards per game). The Longhorns have had eight consecutive games now with multiple turnovers forced as well. They also lead the league in the fewest points per drive in the country (0.86 points per drive) and in stop percentage (81.8 percent).
And many other statistics show that Texas is near the top for defense. They rank second in the nation in scoring defense (12.5 points per game), second in team passing efficiency defense (95.19), third in interceptions (19), third in total yards allowed (249.5 yards per game), fifth in first down defense (196), sixth in third-down conversion percentage defense (30.6 percent), seventh in red zone defense (71.4 percent), 12th in team tackles for loss (7.3 per game), and 15th in rushing defense (106.4 yards per game).
Through the first 13 games this season, the Longhorns have only allowed four passing touchdowns, which also leads the nation, and is tied for the lowest-amount given up in a season in program history (1972).
The highest points given up this season was 30 to Georgia in the first meeting, but much can be blamed on the Texas offense for setting up Georgia with ideal field positioning on many occasions. Furthermore, Georgia only got 283 yards on total offense, a team that averages 413.8 yards per game this season. The only time a team got over 300 yards this season was surprisingly the Florida Gators with 329, but the defense still shut out Florida to zero points at halftime.
The only other Longhorn to ever win the Broyles Award, which has been given out since 1996, was offensive coordinator Greg Davis in 2005.
The winner of the Broyles Award will be announced on Feb. 13.
