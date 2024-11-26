Texas Longhorns OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Is One Step Closer To Winning Outland Trophy
Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was credited Tuesday as one of three finalists for the 2024 Outland Trophy, an annual award given to the best interior lineman on offense or defense.
The other two to be called finalists are Ole Miss's defensive tackle Walter Nolen and Michigan's defensive tackle Mason Graham.
The junior has been part of an offensive line that has helped Texas a lot with scoring. The offense has averaged 36.5 points per game, 449.4 total yards and 6.4 yards per play.
Furthermore, Texas ranks 12th nationally in team passing efficiency (160.71), 13th in completion percentage (0.676), and 17th in passing offense (279.7). The offensive line has paved the way for three games this season for the team to achieve higher than 200 rushing yards and 100 or more rushing yards in all but one game.
These stats have helped Banks earn numerous awards throughout the season. He is also a finalist for the Lombardi Award and, along with the rest of the offensive line, a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award.
Additionally, Banks won the Outland Trophy's National Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after his performance against Oklahoma. Banks once again won the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Mississippi State game.
Since 1946, the first year the Outland Trophy was awarded, the Texas Longhorns have had four total winners. Defensive tackle Scott Appleton won in 1963 followed by offensive guard Tommy Nobis in 1965. The next winner was in 1977 with defensive tackle Brad Shearer. Then, Texas did not win it until last year in 2023 when defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat won it after his incredible season.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 12th during The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.
In the meantime, Banks and Texas will conclude the regular season this Saturday with a matchup against their old rival Texas A&M in College Station.
The game will kickoff at 6:30 on ABC.
