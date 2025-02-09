Texas Longhorns Star Lands on Top 101 College Football Players of 2024 List
Texas Longhorns freshman edge rusher Colin Simmons has made himself known this season after becoming a prime piece of the puzzle that was the No. 1-rated defense in college football and leading the program to its second consecutive College Football Playoff campaign.
PFF recently claimed Simmons to be one of the most influential athletes of the year, and recently named Simmons No. 60 out of the Top 101 College Football Players of the 2024 Season.
Simmons appeared in all 15 games for Texas and recorded 43 quarterback pressures, the second-most among all freshmen, while also leading the team with nine sacks, the third most by a Longhorn freshman. He also garnered 14 tackles for a loss of 73 yards, forced three fumbles, and caught his first career interception against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
He became the first Longhorn to receive the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award, given to the most impressive first-year player, and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team back in December.
A native of Dallas, Texas, Simmons was ranked the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 edge rusher in the state by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, and was the highest-ranked recruit from Texas' 2024 class, being one of just two five-star prospects that committed.
Simmons is now well on his way of achieving his goal of making it into the Texas history books, something that he mentioned prior to the team's Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl win over Arizona State.
"[I'm looking forward to] just making a name for myself here in Austin, Texas, and just being one of the best to come out, honestly. Breaking records, just doing a lot," Simmons said.
Simmons has already announced that he will return to Texas for his sophomore season, which fans can expect to be even more explosive than his first-year showing.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas QB Arch Manning Still Manages 'Crossovers' with Brother Heid Despite Longhorns Stardom
MORE: Texas Football Names 79 Players to SEC Academic Honor Roll
MORE: Texas Longhorns Crumble Late, Fall to Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville
MORE: 4-Star LB Set To Visit Texas Longhorns
MORE: Joe Burrow on Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers: 'Poster Child of NIL'