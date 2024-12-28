Texas Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron And Michael Taaffe Share 'Winning Mindset'
This football season, The Texas Longhorns have had one of the best secondaries in the country, leading it to the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. While there are several stars in the defensive backfield, All-Americans Michael Taaffe and Jahdae Barron make sure that everyone is on the same page.
While giving up the most yards of the season in the First Round Playoff game against Clemson, Texas got the win but still isn't satisfied.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 336 yards and the Tigers' offense put up 412 total yards. Even though the Longhorns won 38-24, Taaffe and Barron wasted no time getting back to work.
"It's the whole thing that Coach Saban always says," Taaffe said. When you play a game not up to your standard but you still win, some immature players look at that like it's a win. We can't learn from it because we won, so let's just keep moving on."
Texas has been able to turn losses into lessons twice this season, and while they didn't lose to Clemson, they still have a lot of work to do to be fully prepared for Arizona State. Back to practice after taking a break for Christmas, Barron was itching to get back out onto the field the second the clock hit 0:00 after beating Clemson.
"But this group that we have is so mature that Jahdae's on the phone with me at 10 pm after the game," Taaffe said. "He's like 'dude. I just watched it. We need to get better. We need to start tomorrow as early as 8 am and start getting better.'"
Taaffe, Barron and fellow Austin native Andrew Mukuba have led the Texas secondary, working tirelessly with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski in the offseason to improve all aspects of their game.
Many doubted Texas' ability to stop the run with the departure of T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II. But Kwiatkowski was prepared, ready to make the changes needed to keep the Texas defense elite.
"So schematically we went to more of a post-style defense going into the season. We lost T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy and we had (Alfred Collins) and (Vernon Broughton) coming back. We weren’t sure how we were going to be able to play the run with two high safeties with lighter boxes, so that was the main catalyst to that switch. And then from the secondary standpoint playing with a middle closed we were able to play tighter coverage, play with more outside leverage on a lot of the route combinations that we’re seeing," Kwiatkowski said.
"And then credit to those guys. They took their growth and learning to a new level. As much as we like to tell them to stay off social media and not listen to outside noise, they hear it, and so they knew they had to get better. And starting in January all the way to camp to now, they’ve attacked that challenge."
Now, the Longhorn defense will have at least one more challenge ahead of them as they will head back to Atlanta to face Arizona State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal on New Year's Day at 12:00 PM.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Arizona State's 'Stud' RB Cam Skattebo Has Attention of Texas Longhorns' Defense
MORE: Texas Ex's Could Play Big Role For Arizona State in Peach Bowl vs. Longhorns
MORE: Texas' Steve Sarkisian Named Finalist for George Munger College Coach of the Year
MORE: Texas Longhorns in Contention for Two Top 2026 Recruits
MORE: Urban Meyer Believes Texas Longhorns Beat Arizona State For One Reason