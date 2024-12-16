Five Texas Longhorns Named AP All-Americans
Five Texas Longhorns football stars were named Associate Press All-Americans ahead of the start of the College Football Playoff tournament.
Defensive back Jahdae Barron was named to the defensive first team, while offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was named to the offensive.
Barron, who was recently awarded the Jim Thorpe Award, was also named to the All-SEC team. The fifth-year cornerback started all 13 games for the Longhorns this season and leads the conference in interceptions with five. He ranks third nationally.
Barron totaled 47 tackles as a senior, 32 solo and 15 assisted, and two sacks.
Joining Barron in the first team, Banks was one of the biggest names on the Texas roster this season. A 2024 Lombardi Award semifinalist and 2024 Joe Moore Award semifinalist, Banks was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week twice following victories against Mississippi State and Oklahoma.
As a junior, Banks tallied one tackle against Vanderbilt in Nashville. Against Oklahoma, he paved the way for 177 rushing yards at an average of 5.9 yards per carry and 229 passing yards.
Three more Longhorns earned the honor in the second team, all in defense.
Second-year linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was one of the leaders of the Texas defense. Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following the win over Oklahoma, Hill recorded 90 tackles throughout the season, with his highest coming against UTSA, Oklahoma and Kentucky with 11 each. Hill recorded six solo tackles in the loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship.
Senior defensive lineman Alfred Collins was an honorable All-Big 12 selection in 2023 but took his game even further in the Southeastern Conference. Collins recorded a season-high performance against Arkansas, with seven tackles and one sack.
Collins totaled 43 sacks this season in addition to the one sack against the Razorbacks, one quarterback hurry and seven pass breakups.
To complete the list, defensive back Michael Taaffe earned a spot among the best in the country. Taaffe was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week following the win over Vanderbilt and the Burlsworth Trophy National Player of the Week that same weekend.
The fourth-year local star recorded a season high nine tackles in the regular season loss to Georgia in October, with a total of 61 in the season. Taaffe also tallied two sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry, and seven pass breakups.
The All-Americans and the rest of the Longhorns will look to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals by defeating Clemson on Saturday.
