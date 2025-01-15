Texas Longhorns' DT Alfred Collins Shares Heartfelt Message In NFL Draft Post

Longhorns Country

As Collins announced his intentions to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, he made sure to share what the Texas Longhorns have meant to him

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN - One of the key members of the Texas Longhorns' defensive line has shared his intentions to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft. Senior Alfred Collins is out of eligibility but took to social media to thank his teammates and coaches for making him the player he is today.

In five years at Texas, he played in 63 games, made 73 total tackles assisted on 69 more, and finished with 7.5 sacks for a total loss of 51 yards. He forced two fumbles, intercepted one pass, and blocked one kick, proving his versatility as part of the stellar Texas defensive line. This season, he accounted for 27 of those solo tackles, one forced fumble, and one sack.

Now, the Bastrop native will be taking his talents to the next level, something that he said he has dreamed of for his entire life.

Alfred Collins celebrates a sack against Clemson
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) celebrates a quarterback sack in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, Dec. 21, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"To my brothers - my teammates, my family on the field - I'm going to miss you more than I can say. The journey we shared was full of highs and lows, but every single moment was worth it. I'll forever cherish the laughs, the grind, and the memories we made on and off the field. It was truly an unforgettable ride that will stay with me forever," Collins wrote.

Collins preceeded head coach Steve Sarkisian by one year but stuck around to help rebuild a struggling program. He was one of the leaders of the team, helping Texas go from being 5-7 in 2021 to making its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance just two seasons later.

After the departure of Texas' star defensive tackles, T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II, following the 2023 season many wondered how the Longhorns would fare without their two-star players. Without missing a beat, Collins and fellow defensive tackles Bill Norton, Vernon Broughton and Jermayne Lole stepped up as one of the best defensive lines in college football.

The 2025 NFL Combine will take place from Feb. 27 to March 5 at Lucas Oil Staduim in Indianapolis, Indiana and the NFL Draft begins on April 24 from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

