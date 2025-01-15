Quinn Ewers Declares for NFL Draft, Says Goodbye to Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- Quinn Ewers is officially departing the Forty Acres after three memorable seasons in Austin.
Per an announcement on X, the Texas Longhorns quarterback is entering the 2025 NFL Draft, ending a college career that began with him being touted as one of the best prospects in history.
Ewers now joins many other teammates that have declared for the draft, including offensive linemen Jake Majors, Hayden Conner, Kelvin Banks Jr. and Cameron Williams, tight end Gunnar Helm, receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, running backs Jaydon Blue and Velton Gardner, linebacker David Gbenda, defensive linemen Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton and Bill Norton, cornerback Gavin Holmes, safety Andrew Mukuba and linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr.
After beginning his college career at Ohio State, Ewers transferred to Texas in 2022 and beat out Hudson Card for the starting job. The rest is history, as he remained Steve Sarkisian's guy even throughout the Arch Manning hype.
Ewers ends his Texas career third in program history in completions (737), passing yards (9,128) and passing touchdowns (68), trailing Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger in each of those categories, respectively. Even more impressive for Ewers is that he reached all these numbers despite playing in 36 games, which is only tied for the ninth-most appearances by a quarterback in Longhorns history. He missed seven total games due to injury while at Texas.
In 2024, Ewers finished 293 of 445 passing for 3,472 yards and a career-high 31 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.
As far as accolades goes, Ewers was a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and a Second-Team All-SEC selection this season. He won the Big 12 Championship MVP in the win over Oklahoma State last season, securing Texas' first conference championship since 2009. Last month, he led the Longhorns to a win in the Peach Bowl over Arizona State, making Texas the first program to win all New Year's Six bowls in the process.
Ewers also helped lead the Longhorns to their first-ever College Football Playoff berth last season. In doing so, Texas became one of just 15 teams to make the four-team CFP before the format switched to 12 teams this year.
The Longhorns made it back to the CFP this season and secured wins over Clemson and Arizona State before a crushing loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Ewers finishes his career with a 2-2 record in the CFP after leading Texas one win away from a National Championship berth in back-to-back seasons.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian
MORE: Michael Taaffe Opens Up About Future, Potential NFL Plans
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Fined by NFL
MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Reveals Reason for Viral Reaction vs. Ohio State