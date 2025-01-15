Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden's Reaction Speaks Volumes About Michael Taaffe

The return of Michael Taaffe will be a big one for the Texas Longhorns's defense in 2025.

Harrison Reno

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) runs past Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) runs past Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns did receive some good news Tuesday night as NFL Draft declarations continue to be sent out on social media. And while the majority of the announcements from Longhorn players have been them announcing their departures, they did get one pretty big return in junior safety Michael Taaffe.

Taaffe, the Austin native announced his return Tuesday with a video announcement. And while his stats and accolades from last season do help describe just how impactful his return is for the Longhorns' defense, the comments from his teammate and now NFL Draft-bound receiver Matthew Golden may speak even louder.

"One of the best leaders I’ve ever been around," Golden said in his first tweet reacting to the news of Taaffe's return.

Golden then added:

"His heart and dedication is unmatched," Golden wrote in a second tweet. "You deserve everything coming your way brother."

Michael Taaffe
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) runs past Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) for a first down on fourth down against Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both are huge compliments from a teammate who, despite having spent just one season in Austin after transferring from Houston last offseason, speaks volumes about the respect Taaffe holds from his teammates.

Taaffe started his career in Texas as a walk-on from Westlake High School. And while the majority of walk-ons never end up making a significant impact. Taaffe not only went on to earn a scholarship but he turned into an All-American safety for the Longhorns this season.

Playing in all 16 games for the Longhorns this fall, the former walk-on totaled 78 tackles, two for a loss, two sacks, and two interceptions. He was one of five Longhorns to earn the honor of being named an All-American by the Associated Press.

Taaffe will now return for one more season on the Forty Acres where he looks to help the Longhorns achieve their goal of winning a national championship.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian

MORE: Michael Taaffe Opens Up About Future, Potential NFL Plans

MORE: Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Fined by NFL

MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice

MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Reveals Reason for Viral Reaction vs. Ohio State

Published
Harrison Reno
HARRISON RENO

Home/Football