Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden's Reaction Speaks Volumes About Michael Taaffe
The Texas Longhorns did receive some good news Tuesday night as NFL Draft declarations continue to be sent out on social media. And while the majority of the announcements from Longhorn players have been them announcing their departures, they did get one pretty big return in junior safety Michael Taaffe.
Taaffe, the Austin native announced his return Tuesday with a video announcement. And while his stats and accolades from last season do help describe just how impactful his return is for the Longhorns' defense, the comments from his teammate and now NFL Draft-bound receiver Matthew Golden may speak even louder.
"One of the best leaders I’ve ever been around," Golden said in his first tweet reacting to the news of Taaffe's return.
Golden then added:
"His heart and dedication is unmatched," Golden wrote in a second tweet. "You deserve everything coming your way brother."
Both are huge compliments from a teammate who, despite having spent just one season in Austin after transferring from Houston last offseason, speaks volumes about the respect Taaffe holds from his teammates.
Taaffe started his career in Texas as a walk-on from Westlake High School. And while the majority of walk-ons never end up making a significant impact. Taaffe not only went on to earn a scholarship but he turned into an All-American safety for the Longhorns this season.
Playing in all 16 games for the Longhorns this fall, the former walk-on totaled 78 tackles, two for a loss, two sacks, and two interceptions. He was one of five Longhorns to earn the honor of being named an All-American by the Associated Press.
Taaffe will now return for one more season on the Forty Acres where he looks to help the Longhorns achieve their goal of winning a national championship.
